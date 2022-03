The cold air of Siberian origin will remain in Hungary until Friday, with severe frosts in the morning (up to -15 degrees) and small snowfalls.

Warming begins on Saturday, but morning frosts will still persist. However, in the afternoon it can be a maximum of around 10 degrees or more. In the first half of next week, we can experience temperature even around 15 degrees. You have to prepare for sunny weather, don’t expect rain, you can plan a real spring trip next week.

metkep.hu

pixabay