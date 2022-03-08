A man threatened with a gun in front of a grocery store in Hajdú-Bihar county

Police received an announcement in the early evening of March 6, 2022, that a man had threatened with a gun in front of a local grocery store.

Police immediately went to the scene where data collection and witness searches were conducted. Suspected, two locals got into trouble, and one of them took a gun from his briefcase and pressed it to the head of the dispute partner. The plot was seen by several people, so the man put the gun away and left the scene in a hurry.

Local police identified the alleged perpetrator within minutes and then reported it to the Counterterrorism Center in view of the crime and the manner in which it was committed. The operation units captured the 38-year-old man at his home and then produced him for the Berettyóújfalu Police Station. He must answer for a well-founded suspicion of committing an armed riot, he testified at his interrogation. As it turned out, the suspect used a gas and alarm weapon to commit the crime, which was found and seized by investigators during his investigation.

police.hu