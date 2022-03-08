A new accommodation option in Debrecen was provided to those fleeing the war

Local News
Bácsi Éva

Fugitives from Ukraine are also arriving in Debrecen. Another accommodation option was created for them in the ton room of the Construction Technology and Technical Training School of the Debrecen Vocational Training Center located at 25 Kassai út.


The assistance point can accommodate 70 people. Families will also receive beds, bed linen, and medical care on-site. The city, the Debrecen Charitable Board, and many organizations, authorities, and enterprises help in the provision.

The Golden Bull in Debrecen will be open to Ukrainian refugees

 

debreceninap.hu

