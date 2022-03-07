From today, the use of the mask is not mandatory on DKV services

On Friday, March 4, a government decree was issued to lift certain protection measures against the coronavirus pandemic. According to this, the company is not required to wear a protective mask from Monday, March 7 on bus, trolleybus, and tram services, as well as at stops.

The fifth wave of the epidemic is coming to an end, so Gergely Gulyás announced at the Government Info on Thursday that the obligation to wear a mask will end on Monday.

The use of the security card will also be phased out, but in the event of a possible sixth wave, the restrictions can be traced back. As the health emergency persists, the government’s ability to act must be maintained because of the potential sixth wave.

debreceninap.hu