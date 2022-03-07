A 22-year-old man was driving a stolen car despite being banned from driving

Police in Hajdúhadház detained a 22-year-old man who was driving a stolen car, despite being banned from driving.

The owner reported the absence of his truck to the police on the evening of March 3, 2022. The applicant said that he had used a decommissioned vehicle parked near his apartment for storage and had not used it. That afternoon, despite searching in the parking lot, he could not be found. The next day at noon, the police in Hajdúhadház already knew who had taken the vehicle and where, and in the afternoon the suspect was detained.

At the interrogation of the 22-year-old local man, he made a detailed confession, saying that he was on his way home from work when he noticed the van. He thought that despite drinking and not having a license because of the ban, he was not walking home. The car door was open, he tied it, but he got stuck with it near his place in the garden. Leaving the immobile car, he went home and then walked back the next morning, taking the tools and other valuables found in the cabin with him. By the afternoon, he could answer the investigators’ questions.

The detained suspect committed the act under suspended prison sentences and, in addition to ongoing proceedings for two previous property crimes, is now associated with a third and fourth.

The Criminal Department of the Hajdúhadháza Police Headquarters has committed an arbitrary seizure of a vehicle against a 22-year-old man, and he is pursuing further proceedings due to a well-founded suspicion of driving under the prohibition. Investigators returned the van to its owner.

police.hu