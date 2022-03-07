Google cars will be driving around Debrecen

Google cars will start again on Friday, March 11 in several Hungarian cities, including Debrecen, to upgrade Street View services, Google Hungary told MTI.

In the coming months, many cities in the country will be touched to update their views of cities, roads, and highways on Google Maps. In Transdanubia, for example, the cities of Sopron, Székesfehér, Szekszárd, Pécs, Veszprém and Ajka will be affected, and in the eastern part of the country Békéscsaba, Szeged, Karcag, Debrecen and Tiszaújváros, among others.

With Google Street View, users can visit most Hungarian cities from anywhere, view many castles and palaces, and even visit national parks in the digital space.

Google Maps Street View has been available in Hungary since 2013 and has been updated regularly since then. Street View shows 360-degree images of the streets and natural and cultural attractions.

However, Google recorded not only the streets and roads but also the pedestrian zones of several Hungarian cities, as well as other places inaccessible by car. Thus, users can virtually walk the streets of Pécs or Debrecen, visit the shores of Lake Balaton, the Aggtelek National Park, or take a trip to the Ópusztaszer National Historical Park.

And the repository of Budapest’s hidden treasures has recently been expanded: 360-degree camera footage of places such as Kincsem Park, the two halls of the Northern Vehicle Repair, the Eiffel Workshop, which serves as the Opera House, and the newest exhibition hall in Budapest, lake, Lake Naplás.

As has been written, in order to enforce the rights to the protection of personal data, images are subjected to a special procedure prior to publication, which obscures people’s faces and license plates so that they will not be identifiable.

Street View is a popular feature of Google Maps that is currently available in more than 220 countries around the world, including Antarctica and the Arctic. Available on desktops, mobile devices, and Google Earth.