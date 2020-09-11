Special Science Market on Dósa Nádor Square

Renewed Dósa Nádor square is to host a special science market in Debrecen between 10th and 11th September, 2020.

There are going to be spectacular physical experiments, demonstrations, and exciting interactive tools presented to the visitors between 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm today.

Special guest of the event is László Róbert Zsiros, the host of Szertár, the Hungarian “leading fighter” for the promotion of natural sciences, who can present a scary science show with even ordinary objects, humor, tricks, logical tasks and sometimes unavoidable explosions.

Visiting the event is free.

pixabay