Special Science Market on Dósa Nádor Square

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Renewed Dósa Nádor square is to host a special science market in Debrecen between 10th and 11th September, 2020.

There are going to be spectacular physical experiments, demonstrations, and exciting interactive tools presented to the visitors between 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm today. 

Special guest of the event is László Róbert Zsiros, the host of Szertár, the Hungarian “leading fighter” for the promotion of natural sciences, who can present a scary science show with even ordinary objects, humor, tricks, logical tasks and sometimes unavoidable explosions.

Visiting the event is free.

