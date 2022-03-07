Two streets will be asphalted in Hajdúhadház

The drinking water connections on Arany János Street will be replaced, and at the same time, the road curb will be built in Hajdúhadház. The road will be wider and you will also get new asphalt paving. On Rákóczi Street, the coordination of work processes is still taking place – it can be read in the community registration of the local government.

The first section of Arany János utca, 318 meters long, received new pavement in 2020 between the intersections of Dr. Földi János and Jókai utca. The pavement on Arany János utca, its outer section, between the main road 4 and Kertalja utca, was renewed at the end of last year.

Work will continue as planned, with good weather. On Arany János Street, the drinking water connections will be excavated and replaced, and after that, and partly in parallel with them, the construction of the curb will begin.

The road will be wider, get new asphalt pavement and a curb will be built on both sides. Roads will have a prominent curb to protect road users. Elsewhere, a so-called “K” curb is being built, which is lower and easier to walk by car. At the gate entrances, both types of curbs will be lowered, and like the first already renovated section of the street, the gate entrances will be paved.

The complete renovation of Rákóczi utca will take place after three development programs that are independent in terms of financing, but naturally connected and even built on each other. At present, some elements and workflows of this complex development are being coordinated. During road construction works, transport and parking will be more difficult on the affected road sections.

