Istvánné Kerezsi turned 90 on May 29, 2022.

On this occasion, she was greeted on 27 May 2022 by Katalin Bordásné Gyuris, a local government representative, and Nikolett Madarász-Nagy, an employee of the social department of the mayor’s office – the Debrecen local government reported.

More photos here.

debreceninap.hu