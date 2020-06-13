Rotary Club Debrecen Has Donated 100,000 Masks to the Municipality

Rotary Club Debrecen has donated 100,000 disposable face-masks worth 14.8 million HUF to the municipality of the city. Vice Mayor Diána Széles took the donation from Csaba Zoltán Soós, President of Rotary Club Debrecen and Zoltán Markocsány, Club Secretary on 11 June 2020.

The club in Debrecen offered ozone generators for air disinfection and greater quantities of face-masks to the National Ambulance Service’s station in Debrecen, and also to Kenézy Hospital’s Department of Infectious Diseases. This time, their decision to donate these 100,000 disposable face-masks fell on the Municipality of Debrecen, because the efficient use of such a big quantity can only be judged by the municipality – in the spirit of the Caring city concept – said Csaba Zoltán Soós, President of Rotary Club Debrecen at the donation event. They would be glad if this donation also contributed to responsible behaviour by the citizens of Debrecen in order to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

debrecen.hu

pixabay