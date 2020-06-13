2021 Year for Economy Protection

Economy protection will determine 2021, due to a potential second wave of the novel coronavirus epidemic and the fight to eliminate its economic effects, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said.

Next year’s budget will therefore also allocate funds to the epidemiological and economy protection funds, he said. He suggested that in the next 18 months “there could be an even closer connection between the state of the economy and the performance of the government than before”. “If we do it well… the results could be fantastic.”

All economic players, including local governments, will have to pull their weight in the protection efforts, Orbán said. “We cry and laugh together,” he said, adding that “local governments are a part of life in Hungary”. He said that “if the government overlooks somebody staying away from contributing to the efforts, everybody will try and follow suit”. Orbán added that the municipalities will benefit from “significantly” larger budgets next year. “There is no reason for using the tone we have heard,” he said, referring to criticism of the burden placed on local governments.

Orbán said the government is expecting a second wave of the epidemic in the autumn.

