Health-Care Services to Restart Fully on Monday

All restrictions on health-care services will be lifted in Hungary from Monday, Human Resources Minister Miklós Kásler said.

Of the beds previously freed for potential coronavirus patients, 80% will be re-enrolled in normal hospital use, he said, while 20% will remain maintained for potential Covid-19 patients. Outpatient services will also be available without restrictions from Monday on, he said. However, patients of outpatient clinics will still be required to make an appointment over the phone, and certain procedures will only be performed if the patient has a negative coronavirus test, he said. In answer to a question, Kásler said the health-care system will need about two months to catch up on operations that fell out during the state of emergency.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay