Automotive Industry Output Plunges 80% in April on Shutdowns

Output of Hungary’s automotive industry, an engine of industrial growth under normal circumstances, fell by 80% year-on-year in April because of shutdowns to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, a detailed reading of data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows.

Vehicle manufacturing fell by 94% and parts manufacturing by 69%. The automotive sector accounted for about 10% of Hungary’s industrial output. On average its share is significantly higher, in March it had still accounted for 26%. Output of the computer, electronics and optical equipment sector, which accounts for about 13% of industrial output, declined by 21% in April.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay