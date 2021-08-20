Stimulus Lifts Budget Deficit to HuF 1,803.7 BN in July, Ministry Confirms

Hungary’s cash flow-based budget deficit, excluding local councils, was 1,803.7 billion forints (EUR 5.14bn) at the end of July, widening on stimulus measures, the finance ministry confirmed in a second reading of data on Thursday.

 

The deficit reached 78.8% of the 2,287.7 billion forint full-year target. The central budget ran a 1,620.9 billion forint deficit at the end of July, the social insurance funds were 221.9 billion forints in the red, and the separate state funds had a 39.1 billion forint surplus. The deficit widened by 99.2 billion from the end of June.

 

