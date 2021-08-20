Hungary Records One Covid Fatality, 123 New Infections

One Covid patient died over the past 24 hours, while 123 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

So far 5,693,214 people have received a first jab, while 5,502,086 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections stands at 10,958, while hospitals are treating 76 Covid patients, 11 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 879 people in official quarantine, while 6,467,683 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 810,781 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,046. Fully 769,777 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay