Párbeszéd Projects 15-20% Price Increase for Bread

Opposition Párbeszéd projects a 15-20% increase in the price of bread resulting from a drastic rise in flour prices, the party’s deputy group leader said on Thursday.

Sándor Burány told a press conference on Facebook that the price of bread had already grown by 30-40% over the past three years and this caused great difficulties to people with low income and pensions. He noted that Párbeszéd had submitted a proposal for a resolution to support social groups hit hard by “inflation breaking loose”. Párbeszéd has proposed doubling family allowances and child-care benefits, increasing the minimum wage and making it exempt from personal income tax, and changing the calculation of pensions in order to reflect the increase in wages, he added. If Párbeszéd enters government next year, it will pursue economic policies that support SMEs instead of multinationals, introduce tax policies with a focus on low earners and offer a “proper pension increase”, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay