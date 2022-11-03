Hungary Posts EUR 1.6 BN Trade Deficit in August

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungary Posts EUR 1.6 BN Trade Deficit in August

Hungary posted a trade deficit of 1.580 billion euros in August, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a second reading of data on Wednesday.

 

The gap, up from a 1.298 billion euro deficit in July, was the widest in a series of consecutive monthly deficits running for more than a year. Exports rose by an annual 36.8% to 11.442 billion euros, while imports increased by 43.4% to 13.022 billion. Trade with other European Union member states accounted for 75% of Hungary’s exports and 69% of its imports. It had a 442 million euro trade deficit with other EU members. Hungary’s terms of trade deteriorated by 7.9% in August from the same month a year earlier as the forint weakened by 14% to the euro and 33% against the dollar. In the January-August period, Hungary’s trade deficit was 5.055 billion euros. Exports rose by 18.6% to 91.917 billion euros, while imports grew by 29.3% to 96.972 billion euros.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Hungary Posts EUR 1.6 BN Trade Deficit in August

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Banking Group Slams Extension of Lending Rate Freeze

Tóháti Zsuzsa

More South Korean Investments Expected in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *