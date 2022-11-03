New Exhibition and Autumn Musical and Literary Evenings at the University of Debrecen

Today, the exhibition openings and the series of Autumn Musical and Literary Evenings continue, organized by the Public Culture Secretariat, Cultural and Organizational Office of the University of Debrecen.

FALL MUSICAL AND LITERARY EVENINGS

KARÁDY FEVER IN DEBRECEN

Musical book presentation by literary historian Endre Bakó and performer Judit Soós

Venue: University of Debrecen, Faculty of Music, chamber room 16

Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 6 p.m

ADMISSION IS FREE!

——————————————————

LIFE SCIENCES GALLERY

Organized by the Circle of Friends of Kossuth Lajos University XIV. UNIVERSITY ART EXHIBITION

Opening: November 5, 2022, (Saturday) at 3 p.m. in the Life Sciences Gallery

Opening speech: Dr. István Gaál, president of the KLTE Friends’ Circle Association

The display will be opened by János Komiszár, a painter who won the Csokonai Prize

The exhibition can be viewed until November 25, 2022

Address: Debrecen, University Square 1. Center for Life Sciences

ADMISSION IS FREE!

——————————————————

DOTE GALLERY

The exhibition of artist MARGIT NAGY ERZSÉBET – Creative cross-section

Opening: November 2022. Sunday 6, 11 a.m. at DOTE Gallery

The display will be opened by cultural manager Csaba Viktor Kozák

Contributor: guitarist László Bakos

The exhibition can be viewed until November 25, 2022

Address: Debrecen, Nagyerdei krt. 98. Clinics, Theory Block Hall

ADMISSION IS FREE!