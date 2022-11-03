New Exhibition and Autumn Musical and Literary Evenings at the University of Debrecen

Today, the exhibition openings and the series of Autumn Musical and Literary Evenings continue, organized by the Public Culture Secretariat, Cultural and Organizational Office of the University of Debrecen.
FALL MUSICAL AND LITERARY EVENINGS
KARÁDY FEVER IN DEBRECEN
Musical book presentation by literary historian Endre Bakó and performer Judit Soós
Venue: University of Debrecen, Faculty of Music, chamber room 16
Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 6 p.m
ADMISSION IS FREE!
LIFE SCIENCES GALLERY
Organized by the Circle of Friends of Kossuth Lajos University XIV. UNIVERSITY ART EXHIBITION
Opening: November 5, 2022, (Saturday) at 3 p.m. in the Life Sciences Gallery
Opening speech: Dr. István Gaál, president of the KLTE Friends’ Circle Association
The display will be opened by János Komiszár, a painter who won the Csokonai Prize
The exhibition can be viewed until November 25, 2022
Address: Debrecen, University Square 1. Center for Life Sciences
ADMISSION IS FREE!
DOTE GALLERY
The exhibition of artist MARGIT NAGY ERZSÉBET – Creative cross-section
Opening: November 2022. Sunday 6, 11 a.m. at DOTE Gallery
The display will be opened by cultural manager Csaba Viktor Kozák
Contributor: guitarist László Bakos
The exhibition can be viewed until November 25, 2022
Address: Debrecen, Nagyerdei krt. 98. Clinics, Theory Block Hall
ADMISSION IS FREE!