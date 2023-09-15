The 8th Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards to Celebrate Outstanding Filmmakers

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) is thrilled to announce the upcoming 8th Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards (CCDA). This esteemed event is set to take place at the illustrious Edison Ballroom on Sunday, November 12.

The CCDA ceremony promises to be an evening of recognition and celebration, honoring outstanding talents in the world of documentary filmmaking. The event will highlight the industry’s finest, with the presentation of 18 award categories recognizing excellence in documentary production.

Two exceptional awards will take center stage during the gala. First, the prestigious Pennebaker Award – formerly known as the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award – will be presented to the renowned documentarian Ross McElwee. This distinguished accolade is named in honor of D A Pennebaker, a legendary figure in the documentary realm who left an indelible mark on the industry before his passing in 2019. Ross McElwee will be bestowed with this honor by Pennebaker’s producing partner and wife, Chris Hegedus.

Additionally, the event will recognize the exceptional contributions of Academy Award-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams, who will receive the Critics Choice Impact Award for his profound influence on the world of documentaries.

For those unable to attend in person, the CCDA ceremony will be live-streamed on Facebook Live and Instagram Live at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. Viewers can also tune in to watch the event on THE CRITICS CHOICE ASSOCIATION WEBSITE.

Filmmakers and documentary enthusiasts are encouraged to submit their work for consideration by the upcoming submission deadline on Friday, September 15. Submissions can be made through the official website.

Award nominations announcement is scheduled for Monday, October 16, 2023.

– Virág Vida –

Main picture: criticschoice.com