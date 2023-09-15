A student from Debrecen won a gold medal at the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics

The Hungarian team won one gold and one bronze medal at the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics (eJOI), which was held in Kutaisi, Georgia, with the participation of competitors from 30 countries between September 8 and 14, the Neumann Society told MTI.

Hungary was represented by four students at the competition organized for under fifteen and a half-year-olds, who prepared for the competition in the framework of the Neumann Society’s talent management program, in close cooperation with ELTE’s Informatics Faculty (IK), with the support of the National Talent Program.

A total of 96 students from Europe and several other non-European countries took part in the international competition.

At the competition, Tamás Görömbey, a student of the Mihály Fazekas High School in Debrecen, won a gold medal, and Gergely Sánta, a student of the Fazekas Mihály Gyakorló Primary School and High School in Budapest, returned home with a bronze medal.

According to the announcement, in addition to the prize winners, Mirkó Juhász-Molnár (Mihály Fazekas Vocational High School and High School in Budapest) and Zsombor Szombor (Bathyány Kázmér High School in Szigetszentmiklós) proved their skills in the midfield.

The Hungarian team was led by Győző Horváth, head of the ELTE IK department, and his deputy was László Nikházy, a student at the ELTE Informatics Doctoral School.

“The student Olympians of the following years tested themselves in the international competition organized for juniors. We are working to ensure that the young people receive the necessary preparation to move on,” the announcement quotes Ágnes Németh Németh Erdős, Vice President of the Neumann Society responsible for talent management.

