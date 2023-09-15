Road repair work at the Tócóskert junction on Sunday

On September 17, 2023, Sunday, September 17, 2023, the large-scale road repair work at the intersection of Kishegyesi út and Derék utca in Debrecen will reach its next phase. Due to the works planned for this day, it will not be possible to drive directly from the intersection in front of the Lidl grocery store on Derék utca to Kishegyesi út.



Due to the re-asphalting of the intersection of Kishegyesi út and Derék utca, on September 17, 2023 (Sunday) from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., depending on the weather conditions, Derék utca will be closed at the junction in front of the Lidl grocery store towards Kishegyesi út. Thus, it will not be possible to drive directly from Derék utca to Kishegyesi út.

From the direction of Vincellér utca, turning left into the parking lot of the department store and turning right onto the Derék utca service road will be ensured. Via the Derék utca service road, it will be possible to drive towards the city center onto Kishegyesi út through the exit at building 50 Kishegyesi út.

At the intersection of Kishegyesi út and Derék utca, turning left from Kishegyesi út to Derék utca will be prohibited. It will be possible to drive straight on Kishegyesi út, as well as to make a slight right turn from the highway onto Derék utca. From this direction, access to the block in the area between the Lidl store and Kishegyesi út, as well as reaching the junction in front of the Lidl store, and then continuing on Derék utca in the direction of Vincellér utca, will also be ensured.

During the works, the traffic lights will flash yellow, and drivers are asked to avoid this section of the road and this junction if possible during the construction period.

(Debreceni Nap)