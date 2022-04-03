Covid-19 – 40 Deaths, 2,327 New Infections

Altogether 40 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 2,327 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 6,402,762 people have received a first jab, while 6,187,600 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,845,314 Hungarians have received a booster third shot and 261,879 a fourth shot. The number of active infections has fallen to 99 318, while hospitals are treating 1,858 Covid-19 patients, 56 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,854,198 have been registered with the virus, while 45,510 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,709,370 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay