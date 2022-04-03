Health Authority Warns of Rising Flu Numbers

Between March 21 and 27, over 27,000 people saw their doctors with flu-like symptoms, 9% more than during the previous week, the National Public Health Centre (NNK) said on its website on Friday.

According to the NNK, samples from across the country, with the exception of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (NE) and Zala (SW) counties, showed the presence of a flu virus. The highest case numbers were reported from Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (NE) while Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok (E) and Pest (C) counties have the fewest sick people, the authority said.

The highest number of flu patients has been registered in the 3-14 age group (41.2%), followed by the 15-34 age group (31.5%). Fully 8.2% of the patients are over sixty, the website said.

hunagrymatters.hu

pixabay