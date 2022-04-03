Election Office Receives 184,000 Mail-In Votes

So far, 184,000 Hungarian citizens without permanent residency in Hungary have posted mail-in votes or lodged them with Hungarian embassies ahead of Hungary’s general election, the National Election Office (NVI) said.

According to the NVI, 456,000 people with dual Hungarian citizenship living beyond the border have registered for the election. The office added that 33,600 of the votes have been sent by post, while over 150,000 have been dropped off at Hungarian foreign representations. The NVI has been verifying the identity of voters based on their statements attached to the votes, and has so far approved 86,655 valid documents. Mail-in votes must arrive at the election office before 7pm on the day of the election.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay