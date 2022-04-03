LMP: Voters to Decide Whether to Belong to West or East

Voters in Sunday’s election will not only pass judgement on the Orbán government’s past twelve years but decide whether Hungary belongs to the West or East, opposition LMP co-leader Erzsébet Schmuck said on Friday.

Schmuck, who is a candidate of the united opposition in Pest County’s 9th election district, told an online press briefing that the Orbán government had succeeded in “dividing Hungarian society, stealing European Union funds, institutionalising corruption, increasing poverty and bleeding education and health care dry.” The LMP politician accused the government of “inciting hatred and intimidating people”, which she said was “a grave sin”. Many Hungarians, she added, were afraid to publicly state who they would vote for. One of her colleagues, she insisted, had even been threatened with physical violence.

The six opposition parties have joined forces to bring about change, replace fear and hatred with peace, and bring back solidarity to Hungary, Schmuck declared.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay