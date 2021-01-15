Orbán: The vaccination capacity is much higher than the number of vaccines

National
Coronavirus
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Orbán: The vaccination capacity is much higher than the number of vaccines

The Hungarian vaccination capacity is much higher than the number of coronavirus vaccines – said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Kossuth Radio on Friday.

“We are not moving faster because Hungarian health care would not be able to vaccinate faster, but because we do not have enough vaccines,” the prime minister said, announcing that 105,728 people have been vaccinated so far.

He pointed out that Britain, which has left the European Union, has so far vaccinated about 4 percent of its population, while in the EU it is below 1 percent because there are not enough vaccines.

But now, in times of trouble, a vaccine should be obtained instead of pointing at Brussels, said Viktor Orbán, indicating that Hungary can obtain a Chinese vaccine en masse, all that is required is that the Hungarian health authority approves it.

 

(MTI)

Related Posts

According to Szijjártó, the EU represents the reason why the restrictions cannot be lifted

Bácsi Éva

Orbán: The vaccination capacity is much higher than the number of vaccines

Bácsi Éva

Viktor Orbán’s son-in-law won 250 million non-refundable EU support

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *