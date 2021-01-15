Orbán: The vaccination capacity is much higher than the number of vaccines

The Hungarian vaccination capacity is much higher than the number of coronavirus vaccines – said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Kossuth Radio on Friday.

“We are not moving faster because Hungarian health care would not be able to vaccinate faster, but because we do not have enough vaccines,” the prime minister said, announcing that 105,728 people have been vaccinated so far.

He pointed out that Britain, which has left the European Union, has so far vaccinated about 4 percent of its population, while in the EU it is below 1 percent because there are not enough vaccines.

But now, in times of trouble, a vaccine should be obtained instead of pointing at Brussels, said Viktor Orbán, indicating that Hungary can obtain a Chinese vaccine en masse, all that is required is that the Hungarian health authority approves it.

