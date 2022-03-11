Hungarian Armed Forces Also Detected the Drone Coming from Ukraine

“The flying device, as later proven, was a drone of the TU-141 type, which has recently been used primarily as a training aircraft target due to its obsolescence.”

In a statement issued shortly before 4:00 pm, the Ministry of Defense writes that “a flying device was detected by the Hungarian Armed Forces at night on March 10th, 2022 in the airspace of Hungary.

“The Ukrainian army, but also the Russian army, had such an instrument.”



The announcement also points out that the high-speed device has already been detected in Ukraine. It entered the airspace of Hungary – touching the airspace of Romania – at Csenger. Tracked and controlled all along, it left the country’s airspace, the ministry said.



At the same time, it was revealed that “unfortunately, an event like during the night took place in the airspace of our country on Friday, at noon, now in the north-eastern part of the country.” But “given the history, the Gripens on standby were inspecting the airspace involved, but no aircraft were found there.”



Minister of Defense Tibor Benkő and Lt. Gen. Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, Commander of the Hungarian Armed Forces, also contacted their Croatian counterpart and representatives of neighboring countries. The circumstances of the case are constantly being investigated, and information is being shared with each other, they add.

nepszava.hu

pixabay