According to Szijjártó, the EU represents the reason why the restrictions cannot be lifted

Restrictions cannot be lifted due to the “scandalously” slow procurement of vaccines by the European Commission (EC), the foreign affairs minister said at a press conference in Budapest on Thursday.

Péter Szijjártó said that the problems of last year had not disappeared this year either, and at the beginning of the year – contrary to expectations – the “euphoria” fell short.

“Everyone expected, based on the belief in Brussels, that vaccination will be launched at a tremendous rate in the European Union (EU) at the end of last year and the beginning of this year, and then the existing restrictive measures and austerity in European countries can be lifted.”

– he stressed.

He added, however, that all this was lagging behind because of the EC, while beyond the EU, in the United States, Britain and Israel, people are being vaccinated at “stormy speeds”.

According to Péter Szijjártó, the vaccine from the EU-supported vaccine development is the slowest to reach the EU.

“This has simply created a scandalous situation, especially as the European Commission has for many months been attacking countries – like us – that wanted to buy vaccines from other sources.”

– he pointed out.

According to him, it was the right step to start negotiations in the East as well, as it can be heard that large Western European countries and companies are negotiating with the Russians on “some kind” of vaccine development or production.

