Beach time returns on the first weekend of September

On the first weekend of September, beach time returns, with several hours of sunshine and maximum temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop, according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Friday, a lot of sunshine is expected across the country, usually only a few cumulus and veil clouds, but in Western Transdanubia, stronger cumulus clouds and some showers and thunderstorms are not excluded. The wind, which turns to the south and south-west, picks up in some places. The highest daytime temperature is usually between 24 and 29 degrees.

On Saturday, we can expect sunny weather with a few cumulus and veil clouds, but mainly in the northeast, the cloudiness may increase periodically, and there is a greater chance that a few showers and thunderstorms may also develop there. To the right, the air movement will remain moderate, only in the vicinity of thunderstorms the wind may increase. The temperature rises from 10-17 degrees in the morning to between 26 and 31 degrees.

On Sunday, in addition to the veil cloud and strong cumulus cloud formation, you can usually count on several hours of sunshine. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop. The wind turning to the north and northwest is accompanied by lively, sometimes strong gusts, but stormy gusts may also occur in the vicinity of thunderstorms. The minimum temperature is between 11 and 18 degrees, and the maximum is mostly between 24 and 30 degrees.

