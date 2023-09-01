The unmissable annual opening event of the University of Debrecen is coming soon

Valmar, Dzúdló, György Korda and Klári Balázs – the stars of the Hungarian music scene will once again perform at the stadium show of the University of Debrecen on Wednesday, September 13. Pairs of VIP tickets to the opening of the school year, which is unique in Europe, can be won on the yoUDay Instagram page.

With a large-scale, high-quality and diverse program, spectacular stage elements and a unique atmosphere, the organizers are preparing for the only school year opening show in Europe. The main actors are already tuning in, the dance groups are rehearsing, and tickets are selling out fast.

This year’s yoUDay also has a real star parade, as Valmar, Dzúdló, György Korda and Balázs Klári will perform in the Nagyerdei Stadium, and Éva Csepregi and Ádám Végvári, Feró Nagy and Cini Zalatnay will perform in the retro stadium disco following the show.

The important goal of the unmissable annual opening event of the University of Debrecen is to bring students together right at the beginning of the academic year, to express the importance of belonging to the institution and the special power of the community.

The university wants to provide an experience that goes beyond education, university students can feel that they belong to a real community. We have many foreign students who do not have family here, but through DE they can also find a welcoming home. This year’s yoUDay motto is We are stronger together. This message will appear in several forms during the show. This time, we are also asking Hungarian and foreign students for family photos, which we would flash in some parts of the show, thus showing the diversity of the university. We would like to involve as many students as possible in the organization of the event, which is why we are waiting for their application to the organizing team on the event’s website, we will also inform them about this opportunity through Neptun. We would be happy if as many university citizens as possible were present, so they can register 1+3 people for the event for HUF 1,490

– emphasized organizer Gergő Török.

As the central element of yoUDay, the foreign students will march along the huge stage raising the flag of their nation, thus emphasizing international solidarity. As last year, the students will carry 119 flags, all nations studying at the University of Debrecen will be represented.

This year, the stadium show also abounds in brilliant technical solutions, as the audience is dazzled by state-of-the-art sound, giant LED walls, spectacular light technology, and a laser show. For the first time, a 2.5-meter-diameter led sphere will appear in the stadium, on which a visual experience corresponding to the current program number will be shown.

As a novelty, you can participate in a prize draw on the yoUDay Instagram page until 20:00 on Friday, September 1st: ten pairs of Silver VIP tickets will be drawn. To do this, you only need to follow the youday.ofc page, like the photo there and tag three friends with whom you would most like to party at the opening stadium show in the comments. Multiple comments are possible, so tagging more people gives you a better chance of success. The best photos from the event will also be published on this interface for the first time.

More information and ticket purchases on the event’s website and Facebook.

