Debrecen-Oradea: agricultural partnership

The 25-year cooperation between the University of Debrecen and the University of Oradea is expanding. In addition to the education and research partnership, the two institutions signed an agreement on Wednesday to coordinate doctoral training. According to the contract, UD and the University of Oradea also organize joint seminars, symposia, and scientific lectures.

Thanks to the cooperation agreement, the student and teacher exchange program can become more active, and doctoral students in Oradea can get involved in the doctoral training of the UD Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences: in the work of the Animal Science, Kálmán Kerpely, and the Doctoral School of Nutrition and Food Sciences.

