National success in senior education

Ágnes Bene, an assistant professor at the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Debrecen, achieved an excellent result in the content development competition of EPALE 2022, which presents good practices in adult learning. The university specialist was recognized for her work in educating the elderly.

EPALE is an international community that helps and professionally supports educators, researchers, practitioners, and policy makers in adult education to contribute to the development of society on a practical and theoretical level.

debreceninap.hu