The MÁV application has been expanded with a seat reservation function

A seat reservation function has been added to the MÁV application, passengers can choose their seat on trains with a seat ticket, the railway company announced to MTI on Friday.



It was highlighted that the new development of the application makes it possible to reserve a seat on all trains with a seat ticket, including InterCity, international trains that can be used with a seat ticket in domestic traffic, and international trains available in the MÁV application.

The announcement also mentions that a seat reservation system has been available in the purchase process on the ELVIRA online ticket exchange interface (https://jegy.mav.hu/) since the beginning of the summer at the Balaton and Szombathely, Szentgotthárd and Sopron InterCity trains that touch Győr.

The number of users of the MÁV mobile application, which can be downloaded for Android and iOS operating systems and Huawei devices, is constantly increasing, the number of registered users has reached 1.9 million. Compared to one-third in 2019, in 2021 two-thirds of online sales took place through the application, almost every fifth of domestic passengers changed tickets this way. In 2022, one million passengers downloaded and used the MÁV application, the popularity of the application is shown by the fact that the number of users increased by 800,000 in the past year.

In the past 5 years, domestic passengers purchased HUF 34 billion worth of tickets through the application, and another HUF 4.1 billion were exchanged for tickets for international travel. The turnover of the application reaches the combined sales data of the 40 largest ticket offices. Passengers bought the most tickets on April 6 this year, when a purchase transaction worth HUF 67 million was made in one day. Most of the passengers traveled between Keleti railway station and Győr, Kelenföld and Győr, and between Keleti and Miskolc with tickets purchased from the mobile application, MÁV informed.

