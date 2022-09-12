Párbeszéd Calls on Government to Stop ‘Priority Investments’

The opposition Párbeszéd party is submitting a bill to MPs on stopping any further government priority investments and repealing the relevant law, arguing that such investments often harm the environment, as well as ignoring local government building regulations and monument protection rules.

 

Since 2010, almost 3,000 priority investments nationwide have received permits, Párbeszéd’s co-leader, Rebeka Szabó, told a press briefing on Sunday. She said the investments which failed to take the interests of locals into consideration were a boon to people in ruling Fidesz circles. Párbeszéd complained of “monstrous concrete” developments such as the one to revamp Bosnyák Square in Budapest against which a signature drive has been organised.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

