More Than 16,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Saturday

Fully 6,709 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Saturday, while another 9,859 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said.

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 254 people, ORFK told MTI on Sunday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Fully six people, two children among them, arrived in Budapest by train, ORFK said.

