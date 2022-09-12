More Than 16,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Saturday

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on More Than 16,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Saturday

Fully 6,709 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Saturday, while another 9,859 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 254 people, ORFK told MTI on Sunday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Fully six people, two children among them, arrived in Budapest by train, ORFK said.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

ECB temporarily removes 0% interest rate ceiling for remuneration of government deposits

Bácsi Éva

“Hungary Won’t Back EU Gas Price Cap”

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Consultations With EC on Unlocking EU Funds Ongoing

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *