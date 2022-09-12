Hungary Tourism Spending Surplus Climbs to HUF 311BN in Q2

Hungary’s tourism spending surplus rose by an annual 73% to 311 billion forints in the second quarter, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

Spending by foreign tourists jumped 111% to 556 billion, albeit from a low pandemic base. Day-trippers accounted for 132 billion forints of that spending. Spending by Hungarians on holiday abroad grew by 193% to 245 billion forints. Hungarians’ spending rose because of an increase in the number of trips, longer stays, inflation and the weaker forint, KSH said. Hungarians spent the most, some 48 billionn, in Austria, followed by 31 billion spent in Germany and 18 billion in Italy.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay