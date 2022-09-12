Grosan Awarded at Venice Film Festival

Hungarian film director Cristina Grosan received an independent director’s prize given to female directors under 40 at the Venice Film Festival for her film Hétköznapi Kudarcok (Everyday Failures) screened at the festival’s Giornate degli Autori programme, on Sunday.

Hétköznapi kudarcok, a Czech-Hungarian-Italian co-production supported by the Hungarian National Film Institute, had been invited to the programme together with nine other films. According to the festival’s website, Grosan received the Autrici Under 40 prize together with Sweden’s Isabella Carbonell. This is the first time the prize has been awarded to a Hungarian filmmaker.

hungarymatters.hu

Photo: magyar.film.hu