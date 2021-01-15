The government is sending money to three rural companies

Hungarian companies operating in three rural areas are making investments worth a total of HUF 2.1 billion, for which they will receive HUF 690 million in support from the government, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in Budapest at Thursday’s handover event of the competitiveness-enhancing program.

Levente Magyar, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, hands over the grant agreement to Attila Kiss, Managing Director of Nagyhegyesi Takarmány Kft. on January 14. MTI / Illyés Tibor

Péter Szijjártó added that thanks to the improvements, the three companies “will protect 820 jobs”.

The Minister explained that as an investment of Nagyhegyesi Takarmány Kft., a 1,800 square meter new hall will be built in Nagyhegyes for about 900 million forints, new equipment and machines will be acquired, thus further increasing their pet food production capacity.

A 1,100-square-meter new production and warehouse hall of Dolcetta Kft. will be created as the market-leading factory in Dolcetta Kft.

In the Vas county factory of MAM-Hungária Kft., Vaskeresztes, the baby bottle production line will be modernized and the product testing laboratory will be expanded with an investment of HUF 476 million.

debreceninap.hu