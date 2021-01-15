Viktor Orbán’s son-in-law won 250 million non-refundable EU support

István Tiborcz won a significant amount of HUF 215 million in non-refundable support from the European Union’s rural development funds, 24hu noted in the register of the government tender portal.

According to the data, the son-in-law of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will receive money to support afforestation this time. According to the project description, the investment is fully financed by Brussels, so there is no need to pay the applicant.

István Tiborcz also revealed that afforestation creates a kind of “green corridors”, which effectively support natural or near-natural habitats outside protected areas. They will afforest areas that are heavily eroded and that only have limited suitability for agricultural use.

The paper also recalls that Viktor Orbán’s son-in-law previously received non-refundable EU money due to the conversion to organic farming. According to the current register, it has received slightly more than HUF 360 million in non-refundable agricultural support from the European Union.

debreceninap.hu