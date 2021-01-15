Intense snowfall through Hajdú-Bihar county

Short-term but even more intense snowfall was reported in several parts of Hajdú-Bihar county.

According to the Timeline, Kaba, Nádudvar, Püspökladány and Balmazújváros also received the 10-15 minute special heavenly blessing.

There was also a video about Kaba:

Coming up

On Friday it will be cloudy in the east and northeast, snowfall is expected sporadically, elsewhere the sun will shine for a longer or shorter period in addition to the cloudy weather, but there may be snow in some places. In Transdanubia, the wind will be strong in several places, in the east the air movement will only occasionally intensify. Minimum temperatures are likely to be between minus 8 and minus 2 degrees Celsius, but may be colder in clear, snowy, wind-protected areas. Daytime maximums will be between minus 3 and plus 3 degrees, with the northeast being colder.

The air will continue to cool over the weekend, with first-degree warnings issued to the northeastern counties over the extreme cold.

debreceninap.hu