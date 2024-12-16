Most major grocery chains open until noon on December 24

Most major grocery chains will keep their stores open until noon on December 24, providing customers with a last-minute opportunity to shop. However, variations in opening hours may occur.

Following the holiday closure, stores will reopen on December 27, operating under holiday hours until December 31, when most will close between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., according to statements provided to MTI.

Auchan stores will welcome customers until noon on December 24. The company noted that many shoppers appreciate the option of buying fresh goods at the last minute. From December 27 to 30, stores will operate as usual, and on December 31, they will close at 4 p.m.

stores will welcome customers until noon on December 24. The company noted that many shoppers appreciate the option of buying fresh goods at the last minute. From December 27 to 30, stores will operate as usual, and on December 31, they will close at 4 p.m. Penny stores across the country will also close at noon on December 24. They will operate with extended hours (closing at 9 p.m.) on December 19, 20, 21, and 23. Normal Sunday hours will apply on December 22 and between December 27 and 30, while stores will close at 2 p.m. on December 31.

stores across the country will also close at noon on December 24. They will operate with extended hours (closing at 9 p.m.) on December 19, 20, 21, and 23. Normal Sunday hours will apply on December 22 and between December 27 and 30, while stores will close at 2 p.m. on December 31. Spar and Interspar stores will mostly remain open until noon on December 24, though some locations in shopping centers may differ. From December 20 to 23, Interspar hypermarkets will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with potential variations in shopping center locations. On December 31, Spar supermarkets will close at 2 p.m., while most Interspar hypermarkets will stay open until 4 p.m.

stores will mostly remain open until noon on December 24, though some locations in shopping centers may differ. From December 20 to 23, Interspar hypermarkets will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with potential variations in shopping center locations. On December 31, Spar supermarkets will close at 2 p.m., while most Interspar hypermarkets will stay open until 4 p.m. Tesco stores will also close at noon on December 24, citing customer demand for last-minute shopping. Regular hours will apply on other days during the festive season, except December 31, when stores will close at 6 p.m.

stores will also close at noon on December 24, citing customer demand for last-minute shopping. Regular hours will apply on other days during the festive season, except December 31, when stores will close at 6 p.m. Aldi stores will be open until noon on December 24, balancing customer needs with employee well-being. On December 31, stores will operate until 4 p.m.

stores will be open until noon on December 24, balancing customer needs with employee well-being. On December 31, stores will operate until 4 p.m. Lidl stores will not open on December 24, prioritizing employee time with their families during the holiday season. However, they will operate extended hours nationwide on December 23. During the period between the holidays, Lidl stores will follow normal hours and close at 4 p.m. on December 31.

(MTI)