A 19-year-old man took taxi rides in Debrecen but never paid

The suspect turned not paying for taxi rides into a routine. Debrecen investigators launched a fraud investigation against the 19-year-old man.

The young man repeated the same scheme every time during Debrecen’s nightlife. He would get into an available taxi, provide his destination, and at the end of the ride, inform the driver that he had no money. He always added that he needed a little patience, claiming he would quickly run up to his apartment and return with the fare. However, the taxi drivers’ patience was in vain, as the passenger never kept his promise.

The man mostly used this tactic for short trips, but once even traveled from Debrecen to Nyíregyháza using the same method.

Debrecen investigators, acting on complaints, immediately began identifying the slippery passenger. After collecting significant data and information, they tracked down the young man from Újfehértó. He was questioned as a suspect for committing fraud on a habitual basis. Recently, the detectives completed the investigation and sent the case files to the prosecutor’s office.

(police.hu)