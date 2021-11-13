Passenger Got Hit in Hajdúnánás – Police are Looking for the Driver

The Hajdúnánás Police Station is investigating an unknown perpetrator on suspicion of failure to provide assistance.

According to the available information, the driver of this hitherto unknown car was driving on 12th November, 2021 at 11:30 p.m. on Dorogi road, Hajdúnánás. The driver drove his vehicle from Magyar street to Ady Endre Blvd. when he hit a pedestrian walking on the road. The victim suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident. The driver of the car left the scene without stopping and providing help.

In order to clarify the circumstances of the case, the police ask the driver of the car or those who saw the accident to report in person at the Hajdúnánás Police Station (Hajdúnánás, Dorogi road 78) or by calling 06-52/457-040 (available 24 hours a day), the toll-free number 06-80 / 555-111 or the toll-free number 112. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

debreceninap.hu

