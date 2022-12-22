The man wanted to avoid the enforcement of his debt with a false employer’s certificate

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen has charged the man who exonerated himself with a false document during an execution procedure for the crime of perjury in a civil case.

According to the indictment, a Debrecen notary public issued a payment order against the perpetrator in September 2020, which the man’s mother took over and then told her son that her shipment had arrived. An objection could have been submitted to the document within 15 days, but the defendant did not do so, so the payment order became legally binding and enforcement proceedings were initiated to collect the man’s debt.

Months later, in January 2021, the defendant notified the notary in a letter that when the original document was delivered, he was abroad for work and could not assert his rights through no fault of his own. He also attached to his application a document issued on behalf of his employer, which untruthfully proved that the man was working abroad at the time the letter was received. Based on the false document, the notary in Debrecen granted his request for verification, so instead of execution, the man’s debt was investigated in a civil lawsuit.

The information contained in the application sent by the perpetrator to the notary public in Debrecen and the data in the document attached to it were untrue because the man was not actually working abroad at the indicated time.

According to the indictment, with the document submitted during the enforcement procedure, the man committed the crime of perjury in a civil case. In its indictment, the Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office proposed that the Debrecen District Court issue a criminal order based on the case files, imposing a fine on the defendant.

Debrecen Court