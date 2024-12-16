Logging begins in Debrecen’s Big Forest

NYÍRERDŐ Zrt.’s Debrecen Forestry Unit will commence tree harvesting work in Debrecen’s Great Forest during the third week of December.

According to the company’s statement, the intervention in the aging forest stand is being carried out with the approval of forestry and nature conservation authorities.

The work will cover a 1-hectare area next to the Debrecen Public Cemetery. The harvesting will extend into 2025 and is expected to be completed by mid-January. The affected forest consists largely of non-native and invasive species, which will be the primary focus of removal during the operation. These include black locust, black walnut, box elder, and hackberry trees.

Native and healthy pedunculate oaks will not be disturbed during the process. Reforestation of the area will involve planting acorns from pedunculate oaks.

During this period, the Debrecen Forestry Unit asks for the understanding and patience of forest visitors.

(Debreceni Nap)