There will be no candle lighting in front of the Great Church, but there will be something similar

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on There will be no candle lighting in front of the Great Church, but there will be something similar

This was also killed by the coronavirus epidemic. This year we will tune in differently to Christmas – said László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen.

The crowd in front of the Great Church will be missed, instead the first Advent candle of the city administration will be lit in a closed circle, which will be broadcast online, live on the mayor’s Facebook page at 5pm on Sunday.

We can hear an Advent message from the Roman Catholic county bishop Ferenc Palánki, the Greek Catholic archbishop metropolitan Fülöp Kocsis and the Reformed bishop Károly Fekete.

Related Posts

An entrepreneur tried to pull down those in need in Debrecen – The municipality was indignant

Bácsi Éva

1650 kilos of potatoes were distributed to families and the elderly in a difficult situation in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Professor of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Debrecen, received prestigious recognition

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *