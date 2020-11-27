A hidden Hungarian siblings are richer, than Csányi and Mészáros together

A Russian siblings living in Hungary, who also have Hungarian citizenship, have more wealth than Lőrinc Mészáros and Sándor Csányi together, the G7 found out.

The names of 43-year-old Timur and 41-year-old Ruslan Rahimkulov aren’t very well known, but the wealth of both of them can be much larger than that of Mészáros and Csányi. According to the G7, their father, Megdet Rahimkulov, was on the lists of the richest inhabitants of Hungary for years in the early 2000s, and although he moved back to Moscow, his business interests are carried forward by his sons, now Timur, 43, and Ruslan, 41.

The most valuable company in the Rahimkulov family is it’s asset manager, Kafijat Zrt. It’s 50-50 percent owned by the brothers. Kafijat, the largest owner of the two most important Hungarian companies, OTP and Mol, owns more than 7 percent of the shares in the banking group, and their share in the oil company is 3.4 percent.

According to the G7, the brothers earned nearly $ 250 billion in Mol and OTP shares by the end of last year because their stakes are accounted for in a third of the current value of about $ 380 billion. Kafijat also has a number of interests, owning billions in real estate, such as a 1,700-square-meter villa in Buda or the former headquarters of the General Value Bank. The G7 estimates that Kafijat had assets of HUF 540 billion at the end of 2019. This is almost as big as Sándor Csányi’s first and Lőrinc Mészáros’s third on the list of the richest Hungarians. Its assets are estimated at 310 billion and the latter at 270 billion.

