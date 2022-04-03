Record Number of Coronavirus Epidemics in China

A record 13,146 new coronavirus infections were reported on Sunday by the China National Health Commission. The coronavirus epidemic has been the highest in the country since the beginning of February 2020. By comparison, China has a population of 1.4 billion. There were several days in Hungary when the number of positive cases rose to over 10,000.

According to the official statistics, the majority of cases (11,691) are asymptomatic. The government has confirmed its adherence to the “zero Covid” strategy.

During his inspection visit to Shanghai on Saturday, Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chun-lan stressed his unwavering adherence to the epidemiological strategy, which includes a swift ban, mass testing and quarantine for even smaller numbers of infections.

The country’s largest city, Shanghai, still has a complete closure. Almost all of the city’s more than 26 million residents can only leave their homes for Covid testing. Sports stadiums and exhibition halls throughout the city have been converted to isolate those infected. On Sunday, a self-contained antigen test was ordered for 25 million people in Shanghai, with positive cases to be reported. PCR tests will be conducted across the city on Monday, Shanghai government officials said in a press conference.

telex.hu

pixabay