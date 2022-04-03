Two Children Drank Liquid Cleaning Supplies in a Kindergarten in Debrecen – Ambulance Had to Be Called to Them

Ambulances had to be called to two children on Friday afternoon in a kindergarten in Debrecen after they had drunk alcoholic detergent stored in a syrup bottle – RTL Híradó reported.

 

It is not yet known how and why the little children had access to the dangerous liquid. Police have launched an investigation and the municipality has launched an investigation too into the case. The children were not in serious condition, however, they were taken to hospital for observation. According to one parent, a little boy in the kindergarten vomited and two little girls had a stomach ache.


Pál Győrfi, a spokesman for the National Ambulance Service, said the ambulances had taken a little girl and a little boy to hospital, but by the time they got to the scene, their symptoms were gone.

 

