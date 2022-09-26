Touching scenes at the Debrecen Ambulance Station: together they bid farewell to their comrade retiring after 36 years

Ambulance nurse Gyula Tarcsi, who has been an active and beloved member of the comradely community for 36 years, is retiring, the National Ambulance Service reported.

Now the entire Debrecen Ambulance Station bid farewell to Gyuszi as part of a celebratory exchange, where, according to tradition, Gyula Tarcsi emotionally accepted the signet ring, which was engraved with the logo of the National Ambulance Service, the lifeguard’s name and location, the report reads.

Only the special poem written in his honor, which his comrade wrote for him, moved him more than this. The poem (in Hungarian) can be read in the Facebook post:

debreceninap.hu